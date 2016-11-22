BRIEF-Patterson Companies Q2 adjusted EPS $0.56

Nov 22 Patterson Companies Inc :
* Patterson Companies Inc - company revises fiscal 2017
outlook and expects non-gaap earnings to be in range of $2.25 to
$2.35 per diluted share
* Patterson Companies Inc- gaap earnings are expected to be
in range of $1.65 to $1.75 per diluted share for fiscal 2017
* Patterson Companies Inc - sees non-cash impairment charges
of approximately $22 million for fiscal 2017
* Patterson companies -2017 guidance includes previously
disclosed pretax $25 million step-up in operating expense
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Patterson Companies reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter
operating results
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.48 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.25 to
$2.35
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 from continuing
operations
* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
