BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.94

* Campbell Soup Co - Campbell reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance
* Campbell Soup Co - qtrly sales for Americas simple meals
and beverages were comparable to prior year at $1.297 billion
* Campbell Soup Co - qtrly U.S. soup were comparable to
prior year with gains in ready-to-serve soups, broth offset by
modest declines in condensed soups
* Campbell Soup Co - Campbell fresh continues to rebuild
capacity for bolthouse farms protein plus drinks following a
voluntary recall last quarter
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Campbell reports first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 sales $2.202 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.2 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
