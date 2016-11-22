BRIEF-Chico's FAS reports third quarter results

Nov 22 Chico's Fas Inc

* Chico's fas inc says for q3, gross margin was $230.3 million, or 38.6%, compared to $249.2 million, or 38.6%, in last year's q3

* Chico's fas inc - for q3, company recorded pre-tax restructuring and strategic charges of $10.8 million

* Qtrly comparable sales fell 4.9 percent

* Chico's fas inc says at end of q3 of 2016, inventories totaled $261.3 million compared to $269.0 million last year

* Chico's fas inc - anticipating a low single digit comparable sales decline in q4 compared to last year.

* Q4 "total inventory is planned to be lower than last year"

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 sales $596.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.9 million