BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics reports private financing

Nov 22 Fate Therapeutics Inc :
* Says entered into a definitive securities purchase
agreement with certain institutional and other accredited
investors
* Says private placement is being led by Redmile Group Llc
with participation from BVF Partners L.p., Ecor1 Capital Llc and
Franklin Advisers
* Says gross proceeds from private placement are expected to
be about $57 million
* Fate Therapeutics - Redmile has agreed to purchase
2,819,549 shares of non-voting class a preferred stock at
$13.30per share, each convertible into five shares of common
stock
* Says remaining investors have agreed to purchase 7,236,837
shares of common stock at $2.66 per share
* Fate Therapeutics announces private financing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: