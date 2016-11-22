BRIEF-Cracker Barrel reports Q1 EPS $2.01

Nov 22 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
:
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - compared to prior year
q1, qtrly comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.3%
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc- company expects
capital expenditures of approximately $125 million in 2017
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc- expects to report
earnings per diluted share for q2 of 2017 of between $2.05 and
$2.15
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - now projects an
operating income margin of approximately 10.0 pct of total
revenue for fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.13, revenue view $2.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - company now expects
food commodity deflation in range of 3.0 pct to 4.0 pct for the
year
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.95 billion to $3.0 billion
* Cracker barrel reports results for first quarter fiscal
2017, increases full-year earnings guidance and declares
quarterly dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $2.01
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.10 to $8.25
* Q1 revenue $710 million versus I/B/E/S view $713.7 million
