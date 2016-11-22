版本:
BRIEF-ACNB Corp to acquire New Windsor Bancorp

Nov 22 Acnb Corp :

* ACNB Corp - transaction is valued at $33.3 million or $33.11 per share

* ACNB - allocation procedure will result in 85% of consideration being paid as acnb common stock and 15% of consideration being paid in cash

* ACNB - new windsor shareholders will receive 1.10 shares of ACNB common stock or $30.00 cash for each share of new windsor common stock

* ACNB - transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for federal income tax purposes

* ACNB - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* ACNB to acquire new windsor bancorp, inc. In northern maryland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

