BRIEF-ACNB Corp to acquire New Windsor Bancorp

Nov 22 Acnb Corp :
* ACNB Corp - transaction is valued at $33.3 million or
$33.11 per share
* ACNB - allocation procedure will result in 85% of
consideration being paid as acnb common stock and 15% of
consideration being paid in cash
* ACNB - new windsor shareholders will receive 1.10 shares
of ACNB common stock or $30.00 cash for each share of new
windsor common stock
* ACNB - transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free
reorganization for federal income tax purposes
* ACNB - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards
of directors of both companies
* ACNB to acquire new windsor bancorp, inc. In northern
maryland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: