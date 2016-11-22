BRIEF-Jill Layfield of Tamara Mellon to join LivePerson board of directors

Nov 22 Liveperson Inc
* Jill Layfield of Tamara Mellon to join LivePerson board of
directors
* Liveperson Inc -On Nov 21, 2016, board authorized
extension and additional funding of a previously-announced stock
repurchase program
* Liveperson Inc- board authorized extension of program
through December 31, 2017 as well as additional funding in
amount of $10 mln
* Liveperson Inc- $10 mln additional funding is in addition
to $64 mln previously authorized since december 2012
* Liveperson Inc -Stock repurchase program will be funded
using company's available cash
* Liveperson Inc -Repurchase program is scheduled to expire
on December 31, 2017
