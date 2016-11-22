BRIEF-Caleres reports Q3 earnings per share $0.81

Nov 22 Caleres Inc -
* Quarterly same-store-sales up 0.7%, with total sales up
0.9% for famous footwear segment
* Sees FY 2016 famous footwear same-store-sales flat to up
low-single digits
* Sees consolidated net sales $2.57 billion to $2.6 billion
for 2016
* Sees FY 2016 brand portfolio sales flat to down low-single
digits
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.00 to $2.10
* Sees capital expenditures about $70 million for 2016
* Caleres reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $732.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $731.5 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: