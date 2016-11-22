版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 23日 星期三 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Caleres reports Q3 earnings per share $0.81

Nov 22 Caleres Inc -

* Quarterly same-store-sales up 0.7%, with total sales up 0.9% for famous footwear segment

* Sees FY 2016 famous footwear same-store-sales flat to up low-single digits

* Sees consolidated net sales $2.57 billion to $2.6 billion for 2016

* Sees FY 2016 brand portfolio sales flat to down low-single digits

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.00 to $2.10

* Sees capital expenditures about $70 million for 2016

* Caleres reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $732.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $731.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐