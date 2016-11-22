BRIEF-Savanna announces concurrent debt financing, private placement and bought deal financing

Nov 22 Savanna Energy Services Corp -
* Entered agreement with Alberta Investment Management
Corporation (AIMCO) providing for $200 million second lien
senior secured term loan facility
* Agreements also providing for private placement of 13
million common shares of Savanna at a price of $1.45 per common
share
* Agreed to issue to AIMCO, on first draw under term loan,
an aggregate of 7 million warrants to purchase common shares
* Negotiated repurchase of about $62.5 million of 7.00
percent senior unsecured notes due May 25, 2018 at price of 101
percent of principal amount thereof
* Savanna announces concurrent debt financing, private
placement and bought deal financing
