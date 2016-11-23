BRIEF-NQ Mobile provides an update on FL Mobile divestment

Nov 23 NQ Mobile Inc :
* NQ Mobile-Vincent Wenyong Shi, Xinjiang Yinghe equity
exercised options to revert some of transactions regarding
equity interests in FL Mobile
* NQ Mobile Inc - Shi And Company agreed to revert sale of
5.66% equity interest in FL Mobile
* NQ Mobile Inc - as result of reversal, equity interests in
Fl Mobile purchased by Shi under transaction was changed to
16.34%
* NQ Mobile Inc - due to reversal consideration was adjusted
proportionately from RMB880 million to RMB653.6 million
* NQ Mobile-Shi entered series of arrangements with Xinjiang
NQ to act as nominee shareholder of 5.66% equity interest on
behalf of Xinjiang NQ going forward
* NQ Mobile Inc - after obtaining effective control of 5.66%
equity interests in FL Mobile, Xinjiang NQ controls 51% equity
interests in FL Mobile
* NQ Mobile Inc - Xinjiang Yinghe And Company recently
agreed to revert sale of 12% equity interests in FL Mobile
* NQ Mobile - both parties have option to request reversal
of deal in certain circumstances
* NQ Mobile Inc provides an update on the FL Mobile
divestment
