BRIEF-Deere sees FY 2017 sales down about 1 pct

* Q4 earnings per share $0.90
* Fiscal 2017 forecast calls for earnings of $1.4 billion on
slightly lower sales volumes
* Deere & Co - agriculture & turf sales fell 5 percent for
quarter
* Deere & Co - company equipment sales are projected to
decrease about 1 percent for fiscal 2017
* Deere & Co - construction and forestry sales decreased 5
percent for quarter
* Deere's worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment
are forecast to decrease by about 1 percent for fiscal-year 2017
* Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry
equipment are forecast to be up about 1 percent for 2017
* Deere & Co - company equipment sales are projected to be
down about 4 percent for Q1 compared with same periods of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Deere & Co - FY 2017 net income attributable to Deere &
Company is anticipated to be about $1.4 billion
* Deere & Co - savings from separation programs are expected
to be approximately $75 million in 2017
* Deere & Co -total pretax expenses related to
employee-separation programs employee-separation programs are
estimated to be $116 million
* Deere & Co - "global farm recession, weak
construction-equipment markets lead to lower sales and earnings
for Q4 and full year"
* Deere & Co -$11 million of total pretax expenses related
to employee-separation programs of 2017 was recorded in Q4, $105
million will be recorded in Q1 2017
* Deere reports earnings of $285 million for fourth quarter
and $1.524 billion for year
* Sees FY 2017 sales down about 1 percent
* Q4 sales $6.52 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.38 billion
