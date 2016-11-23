BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics places JCAR015 phase II rocket trial on clinical hold

Nov 23 Juno Therapeutics Inc :
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - clinical hold was initiated after
two patients suffered cerebral edema earlier this week
* Juno - one patient died and as of tuesday night other is
not expected to recover.
* Juno says company is assessing data from cases and trial
and is evaluating its options regarding jcar015 program
* Juno notified FDA of voluntary hold and is working with
agency and data and safety monitoring board to determine next
steps
* Juno says co's trials and plans for its other
CD19-directed car T cell product candidates, including JCAR017,
are not affected
* Juno places JCAR015 phase II rocket trial on clinical hold
