版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 24日 星期四 07:03 BJT

BRIEF-Ctrip announces agreement to acquire Skyscanner for approximately £1.4 billion

Nov 23 Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Ctrip announces agreement to acquire Skyscanner

* Ctrip.com International says terms of acquisition value skyscanner at approximately £1.4 billion

* Ctrip.com International says boards of directors of company and Skyscanner have approved transaction

* Ctrip.com International says Skyscanner's current management team will continue to manage Skyscanner's operations independently as part of Ctrip group

* Ctrip.com International says purchase consideration consists of cash mainly, remainder consisting of Ctrip ordinary shares and loan notes

* Ctrip.com says will acquire all of shareholders' shares in skyscanner and will offer to acquire shares from remaining shareholders of skyscanner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐