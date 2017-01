Nov 23 Ascot Resources Ltd

* Ascot announces private placement financing

* Ascot Resources says agreement raises aggregate minimum gross proceeds of $6.2 million

* Proceeds of private placement will be used for exploration of Ascot's Canadian properties

* Ascot Resources brokered private placement of minimum of 2.8 million "flow-through" common shares on a guaranteed basis at price of $2.25/ft share