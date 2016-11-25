BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc. announces intention to make a takeover bid for the outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp.

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 25 Total Energy Services Inc :
* Total Energy Services Inc announces intention to make a takeover bid for the outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp.
* Total Energy - Anticipates that, if offer is successful, holders of Savanna shares will receive, in exchange for each share, 0.1132 of a company's share
* Total Energy Services Inc - Estimates that at least $10 million of annual cost savings can be achieved over time through combination with Savanna
* Total Energy- Has intention to hold or exercise control or direction over about 43% of total number of issued and outstanding savanna shares
* Total Energy - Expects will call meeting of shareholders to consider resolution to approve issuance of shares in connection with offer in march 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.