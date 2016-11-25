版本:
BRIEF-Questfire Energy Corp. announces 2016 third quarter financial results

Nov 25 Questfire Energy Corp :

* Questfire Energy Corp. announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Qtrly FFO $0.11 per basic share

* Q3 oil and natural gas sales $8.2 million versus $9.9 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

