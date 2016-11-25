版本:
BRIEF-Bacanora announces board changes and provides corporate update

Nov 25 Bacanora Minerals Ltd :

* Bacanora announces board changes and provides corporate update

* Mark Hohne has assumed role of chairman with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

