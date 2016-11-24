版本:
BRIEF-ACE aviation reports third quarter results

Nov 24 ACE Aviation Holdings Inc

* In Q3 Of 2016, ACE Recorded A Decrease In Net Assets In Liquidation Of Approximately $23,000

* As At September 30, 2016, ACE's Only Remaining Assets Consist Of Cash In An Aggregate Amount Of Approximately $6.7 Million.

* Currently Expects That Final Distribution And Dissolution Will Occur In First Half Of 2017

* ACE Aviation Reports Third Quarter Results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

