BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources qtrly loss per share $0.02

Nov 24 Ikkuma Resources Corp

* Produced an average of 5,866 boe/d for quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03

* Ikkuma Resources Corp. announces significant new cardium oil pool discovery and third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

