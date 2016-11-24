版本:
中国
2016年 11月 24日

BRIEF-Dundee Corp sells shares in Dream Unlimited Corp

Nov 24 Dundee Corp

* Dundee Corporation sells shares in Dream Unlimited Corp

* Dundee Corp - Announced today that it has sold 6.1 million class A subordinate voting shares of Dream Unlimited Corp

* Dundee Corp - Dundee continues to hold 15.5 million class A shares of Dream representing an approximate 19.97 percent interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

