BRIEF-Point Loma Resources announces Q3 results

Nov 24 Point Loma Resources Ltd

* Point Loma Resources announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly loss per share - Basic $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
