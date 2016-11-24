版本:
BRIEF-Scorpio Gold Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

Nov 24 Scorpio Gold Corp

* Scorpio Gold reports financial results for third quarter of 2016

* Qtrly adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenue of $13.3 million compared to $9.3 million during q3 of 2015.

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings of $2.5 million ($0.01 basic and diluted per share)

* Qtrly 9,981 ounces of gold produced at mineral ridge mine, compared to 9,497 produced during q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

