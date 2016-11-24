版本:
BRIEF-Cematrix Corp qtrly loss per share $0.011

Nov 24 Cematrix Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.011

* Qtrly revenue $2.5 million versus $4.1 million

* Cematrix Corporation reports results for the nine months ended september 30, 2016

