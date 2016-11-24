版本:
BRIEF-Silver Spruce says Karl Boltz appointed CEO & President

Nov 24 Silver Spruce Resources Inc

* Says Karl J. Boltz appointed CEO and President

* Boltz has also been appointed by board to serve as a director of silver spruce

* Silver spruce board appoints new president, CEO and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

