2016年 11月 25日

BRIEF-Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp qtrly net income per common share C$0.00

Nov 24 Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp

* Qtrly net income per common share - diluted C$0.00

* Q3 revenue C$1.012 million versus C$1.095 million

* Gulf & pacific equities corp. Reports on third quarter results with revenue of $1,011,817 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

