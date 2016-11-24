版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy posts Q3 FFO $0.00/shr

Nov 24 Hemisphere Energy Corp :

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.00

* Qtrly combined average daily production 518 boe/d versus 678 boe/d

* Hemisphere Energy announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

