版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Acceleware says Q3 loss increased to $324,722, from $85,902

Nov 24 Acceleware Ltd

* Says total comprehensive loss increased to $324,722 in q3 2016 compared to total comprehensive income of $85,902 in q3 2015

* Q3 revenue c$366,700

* Acceleware reports results for the three months ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐