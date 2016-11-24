版本:
BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds says completed formulation of turnaround plan

Nov 24 Rockwell Diamonds Inc

* Confirmed it completed formulation of turnaround plan, unanimously approved during a special board meeting

* Plan includes reducing overall operations footprint by disposing of any assets that do not fit business model

* Commitments for $8 million have been secured, by means of additional funding on similar terms to current loans

* Rockwell provides further interim update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

