2016年 11月 25日

BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals qtrly net loss per share $0.23

Nov 24 Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp

* Qtrly revenue $4.2 million versus $6.5 million

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.23

* Canadian equipment rentals corp. Announces 2016 third quarter results and fourth amending credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

