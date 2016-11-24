BRIEF-Capital Power says reaches agreement on two issues with Government of Alberta

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 24 Capital Power Corp
* Capital power -says as compensation for capital invested in coal assets, co will receive cash payments from province of $52.4 million annually for 14 years
* government of alberta also agreed to discontinue its legal action against capital power
* government of alberta to arrange for balancing pool to accept co's termination of role as buyer of sundance c power purchase deal
* Capital power - in consideration of actions, co & syndicate partners agreed to pay balancing pool $39 million, of which capital power's portion is $20 million
* Capital power reaches agreement on two issues with the government of alberta
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.