BRIEF-Avante Logixx qtrly revenue $5 mln vs $3.5 mln

Nov 24 Avante Logixx Inc

* Qtrly total revenues $5 million versus $3.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.002

* Avante logixx inc. Announces results for the quarter ended september 30, 2016 and the appointment of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

