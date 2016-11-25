BRIEF-Transalta reaches agreement with government of Alberta on transition payments

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 25 Transalta Corp :
* Transalta reaches agreement with the government of Alberta on transition payments and executes memorandum of understanding
* Will receive annual cash payments of approximately $37.4 million, net to Transalta, commencing in 2017 and terminating in 2030
* Off-Coal agreement requires Transalta to cease all coal-fired emissions at affected plants on or before December 31, 2030
* Off-Coal agreement requires Transalta to cease all coal-fired emissions at affected plants on or before December 31, 2030
* Transalta - Entered MOU with government to cooperate and work collaboratively to advance objectives of Alberta climate leadership plan
* Affected plants are not, recluded from generating electricity at any time by any method other than combustion of coal
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.