版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-SDX Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

Nov 25 Sdx Energy Inc :

* SDX Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly net revenues $2.9 million versus $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

