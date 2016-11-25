版本:
BRIEF-Aon announces agreement to acquire leading health and benefits brokerage and solutions firm in Brazil

Nov 25 Aon Plc

* Aon Plc - Financial terms were not disclosed

* Aon announces agreement to acquire leading health and benefits brokerage and solutions firm in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

