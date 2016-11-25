版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly loss per share $0.002

Nov 25 Imaflex Inc :

* Imaflex Inc qtrly loss per share $0.002

* Imaflex Inc says "with a robust Q4 sales funnel, we expect full-year 2016 revenues to surpass $69 million achieved in 2015"

* Qtrly revenue CDN$17 million versus CDN$17.4 million

* Imaflex reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐