BRIEF-GrowMax Resources Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results

Nov 25 Growmax Resources Corp

* Growmax Resources Corp - Company's 2017 capital work program and budget is set at approximately US$10 million

* Growmax Resources Corp- Qtrly net loss $2 million versus net loss of $4.5 million , previous quarter

* Growmax Resources announces third quarter 2016 results, closing of sale of Energicon, and 2017 capital spending guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

