BRIEF-Savanna responds to announcement of total's intention to make an unsolicited offer for Savanna

Nov 25 Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Board of directors will consider and evaluate total's offer if and when received and will respond in due course

* Savanna Energy- Co cautions that no formal offer has been presented to co or shareholders

* Savanna responds to announcement of total's intention to make an unsolicited offer for Savanna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

