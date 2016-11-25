版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 23:27 BJT

BRIEF-Inter-Rock announces Q3 financial results

Nov 25 Inter Rock Minerals Inc :

* Inter-Rock announces third quarter financial results

* "Mill improvements should enable us to increase sales to glass industry in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐