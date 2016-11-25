版本:
BRIEF-Nobel Reit posts Qtrly rental revenues from properties $2.9 mln vs $2.4 mln

Nov 25 Nobel Real Estate Investment Trust

* Nobel Reit announces filing of results for the third quarter

* Nobel Real Estate Investment Trust -Qtrly rental revenues from properties $2.9 million versus $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

