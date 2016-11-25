版本:
BRIEF-Kazax's shareholders approve company's going-private transaction

Nov 25 Kazax Minerals Inc. :

* Update of Kazax Minerals Inc.'s going-private transaction

* Transaction has been approved by Kazax's shareholders and by BC Supreme Court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

