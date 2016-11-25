版本:
BRIEF-CME Group announces record open interest of 117 mln contracts

Nov 25 CME Group Inc

* CME Group announces record open interest of 117 million contracts; interest rate complex hits 69.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

