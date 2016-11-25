版本:
BRIEF-AllianceBernstein qtrly NAV per share $13.56

Nov 25 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc

* Qtrly NAV per share $13.56

* AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc reports second quarter earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

