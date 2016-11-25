版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 26日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Bellatrix says appointed Brent Eshleman interim CEO

Nov 25 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Says Raymond G. Smith, chief executive officer, has taken a temporary leave of absence to focus on a personal medical situation

* Bellatrix announces appointment of Brent Eshleman as interim president & CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐