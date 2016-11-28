BRIEF-Edwards enters into agreement to acquire Valtech Cardio

Nov 28 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
* Edwards enters into agreement to acquire Valtech Cardio
* Purchase price of Valtech is $340 million in stock and
cash at closing,
* Prior to close of transaction, Valtech will spin off its
early-stage transseptal mitral valve replacement technology
program
* Edwards will retain an option to acquire that program and
its associated intellectual property
* Valtech has initiated ce mark trial for tricuspid
application of similar version of device, intended to reduce
tricuspid regurgitation
* Edwards' board authorized a new share repurchase program
to acquire up to an additional $1 billion outstanding common
shares
* Deal includes potential for up to $350 million of purchase
price in additional milestone-driven payments over next 10 years
