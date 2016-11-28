BRIEF-MBIA announces financing commitment for MBIA Insurance Corp

Nov 28 Mbia Inc
* Announces financing commitment for mbia insurance
corporation
* Accepted a binding commitment letter dated November 25,
2016, from certain holders of 14 pct fixed-to-floating rate
surplus notes of MBIA Corp
* As per commitment, surplus noteholders or their affiliates
have agreed to provide senior financing to MBIA Insurance of up
to $325 million
* Company has agreed to provide subordinated financing of
$38 million to MBIA Corp.
* MBIA Corp will use proceeds of facility to pay anticipated
claim on its insurance policy insuring certain notes
* Co has agreed to provide up to an additional $50 million
of subordinated financing to Mbia Corp under facility to provide
additional liquidity
* Closing of facility (MBIA Corp.) is expected to occur no
later than January 20, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: