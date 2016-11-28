版本:
BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator Applications reports 15.4% sales growth

Nov 28 Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa :

* Advanced accelerator applications reports 15.4% sales growth in the third quarter of 2016 and feedback from the FDA for lutathera, an investigational treatment for Neuroendocrine tumors

* Q3 sales eur 26.72 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 25.9 million

* Advanced accelerator applications sa qtrly diluted loss per share eur 0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

