2016年 11月 28日

BRIEF-Acasti Pharma appoints Linda O'keefe as chief financial officer

Nov 28 Acasti Pharma Inc

* Acasti Pharma appoints Linda O'keefe as chief financial officer

* Says CFO Mario Paradis resigned

* Acasti Pharma Inc - Paradis has resigned as CFO from Acasti to focus solely on his role as vice president and chief financial officer of Neptune Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

