BRIEF-Generac to acquire Motortech

Nov 28 Generac Holdings Inc :

* Generac to acquire Motortech

* Generac Holdings Inc - transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in q1 of 2017

* Generac Holdings - Virchow family and Motortech's current management team will continue to lead motortech business after acquisition is complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

