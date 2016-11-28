BRIEF-Globus Maritime announces agreement regarding $5 mln equity private placement and conversion of certain outstanding loans

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 28 Globus Maritime Ltd :
* Globus Maritime announces agreement regarding $5 million equity private placement and conversion of certain outstanding loans
* Globus Maritime- Intends to use proceeds from sale of common shares, warrant for working capital including repayment of debt
* Globus Maritime Ltd- Issue of 5 million shares of stock, par value $0.004 per share, warrant to purchase 25 million shares of stock at price of $1.60 per share
* Globus Maritime- Co must terminate aggregate of $20 million of outstanding principal, interest of two loans with relevant lenders
* Globus Maritime Ltd- Expects approximately $1.2 million to remain outstanding in aggregate on the two loans with relevant lenders
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.