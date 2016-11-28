BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces the acquisition of 3 memory care communities

Nov 28 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc

* Mainstreet Health Investments announces the acquisition of three memory care communities and a US$45 mln bought deal offering of convertible debentures

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc- deal for an aggregate purchase price of US$44.3 million

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to company's adjusted funds from operations per share

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc says transaction will be financed through a bought deal offering of convertible debentures

* Mainstreet Health Investments- intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance portion of purchase price of acquisition of memory care communities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: