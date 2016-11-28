BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces the acquisition of 3 memory care communities

Nov 28 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
* Mainstreet Health Investments announces the acquisition of
three memory care communities and a US$45 mln bought deal
offering of convertible debentures
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc- deal for an aggregate
purchase price of US$44.3 million
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - acquisition is
expected to be immediately accretive to company's adjusted funds
from operations per share
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc says transaction will be
financed through a bought deal offering of convertible
debentures
* Mainstreet Health Investments- intends to use net proceeds
from offering to finance portion of purchase price of
acquisition of memory care communities
